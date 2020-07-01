County judge explains approval of Redneck with Paychecks amid COVID-19

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to restrictions on outdoor gatherings, many have asked our newsroom why the annual Rednecks With Paychecks was allowed to take place June 25-June 28 as normal with very large crowds.

Rednecks With Paychecks responded to our request for comment with, “Please contact the promotion company RNSB 2020 for information. Rednecks with Paychecks can not give a statement because Rednecks with Paychecks did not plan, staff, or operate the June 25-28 event.”

These photos are from the event held twice a year outside saint jo on a massive and muddy 1000- acre piece of land.













Thousands of people from all over bring their ATV’s, UTV’s and trucks to try their skills on dozens of pits, trails, and jumps.

New Montague County Judge Kevin Beaton said the event started his first day in office, the same day Governor Abbott announced the new order, banning outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Beaton said he did not see a way to stop an event already in progress.

He said he has heard of no major incidents from the latest Rednecks With Paychecks gathering.

The bi-annual tradition has resulted in several fatal accidents over the last few years.