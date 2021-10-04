County judges eyeing religious freedoms proposition and others in upcoming election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday was the last day to register for early voting.

With early voting starting in two weeks it’s time to look at what’s on the ballot for this election season.

There are eight propositions that Texans can cast a ballot for and some county judges’ eyes are on an amendment that would expand religious freedoms.

During the beginning of the pandemic, many churches around the country were forced by government mandates to make the change to online worship only or outside worship in their own vehicles.

As the year went on, restrictions were lessened and congregations slowly made their way back to the pews. And now, worshippers have the chance to never be prevented from going to service at all.

“We got through it without needing any of those things. So maybe that already has proved that those weren’t necessary to have those powers. But this would make sure that no one exercised those because they felt like those were the best things they thought to do,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

“In the beginning, our governor, like most all of us, really didn’t have a clue how bad this thing was gonna be. He came out with full double barrel and then realized that after several days, maybe it was overkill. So as a result of that, I think that’s what’s happened in our legislature,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.

Proposition three amends the Texas Constitution to prevent the state or any political subdivision from putting in place any rule that prevents any religious services or organizations.

Also on the ballot is Proposition 6: This amendment would allow residents of nursing and assisted living facilities a right to designate an essential caregiver that would not be stopped from visiting the resident.

“People were isolated and couldn’t see their family, couldn’t even see their designated member. So we ought to work towards how to solve that and take the proper safety precautions when that person’s entering and seeing that person,” Gossom said.

Both judges fear a big drop in voting numbers from last year’s elections but they urge people to go and vote on amendments that will last longer than any candidates.

“Give people the right information, give them truth, they will make the right decision when they’re given the correct information and truth. So it’s a very fine line, a very delicate balance to protect the public but yet protect our freedoms as well,” Campbell said.

Protect freedoms that Texans are able to vote on in two weeks.

Early voting starts on October 18.

Click here to see all eight propositions for the upcoming election.

Click here to see early voting locations in Wichita County.