County officials continue to urge resident to take precaution against mosquitoes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Summer is great for many things except this is when mosquito season has reached its peak, so folks have to exercise caution with the possibility of viruses such as West Nile.

It has been several years since Wichita County officials have seen any cases where humans have tested positive for the virus but they said folks should not let their guards down.

Officials continue to urge Texomans to practice the three “Ds”

Drain anything in your yards that can collect water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, even things as small as a bottle cap. Dress: Wear long sleeve tops and long pants, not allowing any exposed skin.

Defend: Defend yourself with repellent—ones with DEET are recommended.

“We do have some mosquitoes that like to rest in tall grass, so if you’re going to be walking through tall grass, be sure to use that mosquito repellent around your ankles when you’re going to disturb them,” Wichita County Public Health District Environmental Health Administrator Susan Morris said.

Warm temperatures allow them to pass through their life cycle faster, so more are laying eggs and more eggs are hatching.

Residents are also encouraged to stay in at dusk and dawn if they can because this is when mosquitoes are most active.

Officials have mosquito traps out and are constantly testing them, in fact, they just sent some to get tested Thursday.