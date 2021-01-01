County officials take retrospective look at the 2020 COVID-19 battle

As Wichita County sees record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, health officials are breaking down the statistics.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 2020 may be coming to a close, but the COVID-19 pandemic still will follow us into the new year, along with the unknown long-term effects it will have on our everyday life moving forward.

Local officials have experienced the pandemic in a different way than most, tasked with making decisions best for the entire county, and doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“When we started all this, there were people that made predictions and everybody said, ‘Oh they’re crazy,'” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “They weren’t as crazy as maybe we thought to be.”

Over a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic was something nobody could’ve imagined or planned for.

“I don’t think any of us knew what to expect when we got the phone call in the middle of the night that we had our first positive case,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said.

Texas saw it’s first COVID-19 cases on March 4, 2020.

Exactly 2 weeks later, On March 18, the first positive case in Wichita County.

“We sat in a conference room and talked through the first cases, and then through the 10th cases, and then at about 20 cases,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said. “We realized we would need help.”

What followed in the coming months would be filled with lessons learned.

“It hadn’t been around long enough for us to know all the things about it to a finite point that we’d like to,” Gossom said.

Not only that, but it would open the eyes of everyone.

“I think until you live it and until you are in it, and until you survive it and work through it, I don’t think you can ever be fully prepared for what you have to work with,” Fagan said.

Judge Gossom held a press conference in front of the steps of the courthouse 11 days after the first county case, issuing a shelter-in-place to begin the following day.

“There was not any decisions from my office that didn’t have the input of all the mayors, and their city managers, and school and hospital and healthcare professionals and the city, county health department,” Judge Gossom said.

But Judge Gossom believes mixed signal from the capitol handcuffed local elected officials on what to do next.

“I felt like I wasn’t able to do the things I thought were best,” Judge Gossom said. “The governor came in, took away local authority, local control. He didn’t take away local responsibility.”

At that time Judge Gossom felt local elected officials had developed a sound plan.

“A stronger mask ordinance, stronger social distance, crowd restrictions,” Judge Gossom said.

But hurdles from Austin didn’t allow that.

“I think it would’ve been something that could’ve been managed and had enough strength in it for people to say, ‘Gee I better follow that,'” Judge Gossom said.

But instead, the essential vs. non-essential debate followed.

“I don’t know how we can go back and correct it, cause we didn’t know better,” Judge Gossom said. “But we sent so many mixed signals about what people could do and couldn’t do.”

Something Governor Greg Abbott took the lead on, and it didn’t hold up over time.

“I thought it reeked of some politics,” Judge Gossom said.

While officials battling red tape in Austin, the first death came in Wichita County April 15, 2020, at a time with only 57 positive cases.

Then in late April, Gov. Abbott would begin phase one of reopening Texas.

Thousands of cases followed in the coming months, meaning the workload of health district began to pile up.

“There are days when Amy and Brandy and I spend the entire day on the phone answering questions from people who are cases or with businesses,” Kreidler said. “Sometimes it can make for a very long day when you spend all day on the phone then time after the phone quits ringing to catch up on your actual work.”

Oct. 30, 50 total deaths from COVID-19 right here in Wichita County to go with more than 4,000 cases.

“It’s hard work, we get yelled at a lot, questioned a lot, you know we have a lot of very interesting conversations,” Fagan said. “They’re working weekends, they’re working evenings, they’re just trying to get caught up then then when you get caught up you get 20 more cases.”

2 weeks later, the death toll doubled. 100 deaths, more than 5,000 confirmed cases.

“The lives we have lost did not go unnoticed,” Fagan said.

Something not easy on the countless health district workers who’ve stepped up over the hectic past year.

“Our people are very invested in the people we serve and we go through that with families and we often have to talk with families who have lost their loved ones, often unexpectedly,” Fagan said.

5,000 additional cases since the middle of November, the county currently sitting at over 10,500 positive cases, and over 200 deaths heading into the new year.

This unforseen experience laying the groundwork for how things will be done in the future.

“This will forever change all of us that have been active in the response in the pandemic across the state, across the country and even the world,” Kreidler said.

It also taught many lessons about the best way to get things done.

“The fire’s got to be put out, but look at what you did to get the firetrucks there,” Judge Gossom said. “Make sure they didn’t cause more harm getting there than if you waited just a little bit.”

Now, the country seeing the first light at the end of the tunnell, a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

Some catching a glimpse passed all of this, with a renewed love for the people of Wichita County.

“I’ve always said, ‘I love living here.’ And you know, this has not changed any of that. It’s really just strengthened that philosophy,” Fagan said.

“We have survived this, we have had losses, but we will make it through this,” Judge Gossom said.

With vaccine distribution now underway, Judge Gossom added his advice moving forward: the odds are with you if you receive the vaccine, and probably not if you don’t.