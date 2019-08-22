County, State officials ready to ride at Hotter’N Hell Hundred

You’ve seen them in official county and statewide roles, now you’ll see them alongside thousands of other riders at Hotter’N Hell.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL )— You’ve seen them in official county and statewide roles, now you’ll see them alongside thousands of other riders at Hotter’N Hell.

“I used to ride a lot and then really when I got back from session which was at the start of June, I was like I need to ride the Hotter’N Hell this year,” Texas State Representative James Frank said.

“When you’re sitting on that start line, you have the national anthem and the flyover, it’s like the Olympics, it’s your amateur time to be an olympian or something of that magnitude,” Precinct 1 Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

State Representative James Frank and Precinct 1 Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp are both ready for the road ahead.

Frank is debating between the 63 miles or the full 100. He said it’ll be a game-time decision.

“Training’s just been probably three times a week, riding 20 to 30 miles a day and then on the weekends I think three or four times I’ve gone the 50 or 60 miles that people do on Saturdays,” Frank said. “It’s kinda good for ya, I’ve lost about 15 pounds since session so which is another way to train for it is to make sure you’re not carrying extra weight.”

Beauchamp wears two hats in the ride. One as county liaison for the steering committee.

“Determine what needs to be done on our county roads, whether it’s patching potholes or sweeping the roads or cleaning vegetation off,” Beauchamp said.

The other as a triple threat competitor.

“I’ve done the 100 miles several times, it’s my first time to ride it in five years so why not go for it all,” Beauchamp said.

They both agree, there’s nothing else like Hotter’N Hell.

“This is the biggest event in Wichita Falls and I think it just really is part of our identity, it’s hot in Wichita Falls obviously and this is kind of the city embracing it,” Frank said.

“It’s the best ride anywhere, you’re not going to find a friendlier ride,” Beauchamp said.

Two people who sit at the State and County level will now claim seats on their bikes for one of Texoma’s largest traditions.

The triple threat portion kicks off Friday and the 63 mile and 100-mile rides are Saturday.