JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A countywide curfew has been issued in Jack County set for 8 p.m.

UPDATE: Monday, March 21 at 9:07 p.m.

Jack County officials held a conference to update the public after a tornado swept through the area on Monday.

All of Jack County is under curfew and school is canceled for the remainder of the week after extensive damage at the elementary and high schools.

There are no injuries or deaths to report.

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the Twin Lakes Activity Center and volunteers are to report to the Jack County Fair Barn.

Jacksboro ISD Superintendent Brad Burnett says they became aware of the server weather shortly after 3 p.m. and were advised by the emergency management office to hold buses and shelter in place. High schoolers who drive were able to leave early before the storm hit and parents in the elementary pick-up one were invited to come into the building to shelter.

Both elementary and high schools have storm shelters where students, faculty and staff remained until it was safe, which Burnett says saved lives.

The roofs at the elementary and high school were taken off and walls collapsed in the high school gym. The football field, Ag facility and elementary cafeteria was also damaged.

Burnett says this is the most catastrophic damage he’s witnessed in his 30 years with Jacksboro ISD.