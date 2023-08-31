WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested two for alleged fraud at a local pharmacy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on August 24, 2023, WF police were notified of a fraudulent prescription submitted electrically to English Pharmacy on 10th Street. The pharmacist determined the prescription for 30 mg tablets of Oxycodone was fraudulent. Oxycodone is a Schedule Two drug, according to the report.

Pharmacy employees showed police the filled prescription. On Aug. 30, Jaicob McKinley-Epps went into the pharmacy and asked for the prescription while a woman, later identified as Victoria Arcelia Abundez, waited in a car outside. Both were detained and admitted to being paid to pick up the fraudulent prescription.

Epps and Abundez are charged with fraud. Both remained in jail custody Thursday afternoon. Their bonds are set at $25,000 each.