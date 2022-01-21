Couple arrested while live streaming child pornography

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls residents were arrested Thursday after special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers from multiple other agencies raided a home on Featherston as part of an operation targeting child pornography.

Christopher Swatzell mugshot from Wichita Co. Jail

Lora McLaughlin mugshot from Wichita Co. Jail

Christopher Raymond Swatzell, 41, and Lora Lynette McLaughlin, 47, were arrested Thursday, January 20, 2022 and booked on $10,000 bonds each for the third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography,

As part of “Operation Whirlpool”, a special agent with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division collected evidence consisting of hundreds of files with images and video depicting child sexual assaults from the internet portal of a home in the 4000 block of Featherston.

On Thursday, DPS special agents and multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the home.

According to the affidavit, Swatzell and McLaughlin were found in bed and a computer was live-streaming child pornography.

Agents said multiple items of evidence were seized in the home.