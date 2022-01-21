Couple arrested while live streaming child pornography

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls residents were arrested Thursday after special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers from multiple other agencies raided a home on Featherston as part of an operation targeting child pornography.
Christopher Raymond Swatzell, 41, and Lora Lynette McLaughlin, 47, were arrested Thursday, January 20, 2022 and booked on $10,000 bonds each for the third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography,
As part of “Operation Whirlpool”, a special agent with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division collected evidence consisting of hundreds of files with images and video depicting child sexual assaults from the internet portal of a home in the 4000 block of Featherston.
On Thursday, DPS special agents and multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the home.
According to the affidavit, Swatzell and McLaughlin were found in bed and a computer was live-streaming child pornography.
Agents said multiple items of evidence were seized in the home.