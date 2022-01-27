WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department chase down and tase a well-known burglary suspect after a resident makes a 911 call for help.

Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of 8th Street at 4:18 pm Wednesday after the 911 call.

The affidavit said officers found the side door of the residence was kicked in and the occupants told them the intruder was running out the back.

The male resident said he hid in a bedroom closet and the female resident said the intruder rummaged through her things and took several items, including old coins, a watch and a pair of black handcuffs.

Officers spotted the suspect running and gave foot pursuit and within a few houses caught up to him and tased him when he refused to stop.

Matthew Gary mugshot, courtesy Wichita Co. Jail roster

Matthew Gary is charged with burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, a warrant issued on January 21 for burglary of a vehicle on Piedmont and a violation of his parole for burglary.

Gary was also arrested in 2020 for violating probation for burglary. Deputies who executed the warrant say he took off running on Taylor and they pulled their guns and ordered him to get on the ground but he took off running.

Officers said they found him hiding under a truck and they again pulled their guns and told him to stay on the ground but said he got up and took off running again.

Gary tried going over a chain link fence but his pants got caught and he fell, then took off again but deputies were able to catch up and detain him.

In 2018, Gary was given six years probation for burglary. He was convicted after a couple on Sunset Drive said he came into their house yelling and pulled a gun on them.

The couple told police they retreated into a bedroom and when Gary came in, the man hit him in the head with a baseball bat and the woman stabbed him in the chest.

A neighbor told police Gary had also been at his house earlier making threats and possibly had stolen some guns.

Gary’s past sentences include one year for burglary of a vehicle, 6 months probation for evading, 6 years probation for burglary, 180 days for theft, 224 days for assault, 66 days for evading and 66 days for unlawful weapon.