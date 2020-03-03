Couple charged with child endangerment after police find meth in 3-year-old daughter’s system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman and an Electra man are charged with getting meth into their three-year-old daughter’s system.

Nichole Romero, 31, of Wichita Falls

Mark Miser, 40, of Electra

Police said CPS removed the child from her parents’ home in the 4200 block of Hughes last July.

CPS told police both parents admitted using meth, and that Romero told investigators they used meth a couple of times a week and had used it two days before their daughter was taken from their home.

Police said the parents and the child all tested positive for meth.

Miser has around 10 previous arrests for drugs, plus six arrests for assault.