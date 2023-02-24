WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple is indicted on 15 additional counts of possession of child pornography each after a multi -agency operation leads to their arrests in January of last year.

42-year-old Christopher Swatzell and 48-year-old Lora McLaughlin are jailed on more than half a million-dollar bond on their 16 total counts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They were originally arrested more than a year ago on just one count each with $10,000 bonds, which they posted the next day.

Officers with the Department of Public Safety, Wichita Falls Police Department, and Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in the 4000 block of Featherston as part of an operation targeting child pornography called Operation Whirlpool.

Agents said they found the suspects in bed and a computer was live-streaming child pornography. Evidence seized from the home was given to an electronic crimes’ investigator, and the download of material was found to contain hundreds of videos of child pornography depicting sexual assaults of children.