WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The most special day for a couple is their wedding day. And at Sikes Senter Mall, couples got to visit with vendors to plan that big day.

“It was actually really fun. It was cool to see all the vendors and what they have to offer. We’re going to get married in September so we just wanted to have a good idea of what we wanted to go into with the wedding and different ideas of what we wanted to bring in for our own special day,” attendee Avery Stone said.

Caterers, dresses, and tuxedos, couples got to see what vendors have to offer.

For Sarah Parrish, owner of Salt and Light Photography, said January is the perfect time to meet potential clients to capture special moments.

“So I’ve actually met a lot of people, like over 50 people today and I got to connect with them and hear about how they’re planning their wedding in the next year or two years from now which is I think is wonderful,” Parrish said.

And on top of all the vendors, a runway show was put on. People were able to check out tuxes, bridesmaid dresses, wedding dresses all from NB Suites and Tuxedos.

“A lot of vendors actually, we all like to work together. So, it’s nice to meet other vendors who want the same goal we all have which is to make the bride’s wedding day super simple and easy and stress free,” Parrish said.

For Avery Stone and her fiance, the market set them up with ideas so they aren’t rushed before the bells ring in September.

“I’d like to plan out and have a good idea of what my day will look like, and what his day will look like and what our guest are going to endure throughout the day,” Stone said.

Panning ahead to walk down the aisle to say ‘I do’ and enjoy life with that special someone.

Vendors at the event:

1889 Bakery

Allure Bridal

Baughtography

Billionaire Cuisine

Boomtownpix

Cakes by Kai

Comanche Rose Ranch

Elegance and Lace Bridal Designs

Exclusive Weddings

Forum / Kemp Center / Arts Council

Glitter Bodies by Jenell

Glitzy Gals Boutique

Glow MD

Hamilton Ballroom / White Reality

Hatch Mobile Entertainment

Kendal’s Views

NB Suites & Bridal

Painted Lakes

PK Beauty Boutique

Salt & Light Photography

Sincerely Yours

Southern Sips and Sweets

Stone Palace

Texoma Photo Booth

The Chef’s Palette

Tip Top Travel

Venue 79

Waxing The City

Wedding Boutique of Duncan

Wichita Falls Wedding DJ

York Team / Soaring Realty