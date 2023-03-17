WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One court fight over cash seized from a Wichita Falls business is settled, while another has been extended.

Last September, several businesses were served with search warrants during an undercover investigation of alleged illegal gaming devices, commonly called “8 Liners.” Police seized several machines, cash and other items.

A final settlement in one case involving the location doing business as Eskimo Hut on Seymour Highway was filed today, March 16, 2023. The state and defendant agreed that the $12,492 cash seized will be forfeited to the state and no further litigation will be brought.

In another case involving cash totaling more than $800,0000 seized from owners of Tami’s on Rhea Road, The Five Brothers, LLC, and Sadiqa Trading Company, a 50-day extension was granted in 78th District Court on the state’s unopposed motion for a summary judgment on forfeiture.

Police served the warrant on September 30, 2022, and say they seized $806,708 from 8-Liner machines, an ATM, drawers, cash register, file cabinet and drop box. Undercover officers says they played the games and their winnings were paid from the cash register or store credit. On one occasion, an officer says he was first asked if he was “the law” before he was paid.

Police say businesses were issued written warnings many months before of actions that could be taken if they continued violating state law. Authorities say 8 liners that reward winners with either cash, store credits or substantial prizes have been ruled as illegal gaming in Texas.