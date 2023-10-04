AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains information from court documents detailing allegations of sex crimes involving children. Due to the graphic and disturbing nature of these allegations, reader discretion is advised.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New court documents reveal allegations of multiple “bad acts” and patterns of behavior in the upcoming trial of Anthony Ryan Patterson.

Patterson, 47, of Wichita Falls, is the former president of a Wichita Falls automotive group who was first indicted in July 2021, on 20 felony charges involving child trafficking and child sex crimes.

Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Patterson is set to face a judge and jury on these charges in Auxiliary Trial Room E of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth beginning October 30, 2023, with 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, Brooke Grona-Robb, Assistant District Attorney for Wichita County, filed notice with the court that the prosecution may introduce a number of “crimes, wrongs or acts, other than the act alleged in the indictment.”

According to the notice, the alleged acts could be introduced during the trial or in the punishment phase, if Patterson is convicted.

The notice includes 25 individual allegations of bad acts, including allegations that Patterson supplied alcohol to minors, that he’d engaged in sex acts involving blasphemy, that he’d made claims of having sex with children, that he’d been unfaithful to his spouse, and that he donated to major local nonprofit organizations involving children while doing so.

Also included among the allegations are the incidents from which Patterson’s indictments stem, involving various sex crimes with three alleged victims who were all children at the time that occurred between 2004 and 2017.

Patterson in 78th District Court (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

The notice alleged Patterson has either possessed or searched for pornography since November 1995 in Wichita County “to the point of having an addiction.” It also alleged Patterson violated the student policies regarding pornography at Abilene Christian University in November 1995.

The notice also alleges Patterson abused alcohol in Taylor County in April 1996, and includes three separate allegations that he provided alcohol to minors.

Alleged patterns of ongoing “bad behavior”

The notice of extraneous offenses includes allegations that Patterson engaged in a continuous course of conduct from May 2012 to the present involving the following patterns of behavior:

Seeking partners who would simulate sex with children and in the presence of children

Claiming he has had sex with children

Wanting his partners to blaspheme Jesus while having real or simulated sexual contact

Using phone and online sex chatting services, including searching for people who were “underage” in online groups

Anthony Patterson in 78th District Court (Christopher Walker, KFDX/KJTL)

The notice alleged that between February and July 2020, Patterson committed adultery and cheated on his wife and girlfriend. According to court documents, Patterson and his ex-wife divorced in November 2020, months before he was first arrested in February 2021.

Also included in the notice are allegations that Patterson engaged in a continuous course of conduct from about September 2014 until the present of soliciting prostitutes and engaging in commercial sex.

Shocking allegations included in state’s notice

The state mentioned multiple incidents in the notice of extraneous bad acts they plan to introduce during Patterson’s trial, some of which elaborate on the crimes for which Patterson is under indictment and others involving completely separate incidents.

In one instance, the state alleged in its notice that Patterson claimed he made his five-year-old daughter engage in bestiality. There is no documentation indicating that Patterson has any children at this time.

The notice also alleged that following one of the crimes for which Patterson is set to stand trial, he sat in front of the two alleged child victims and Jandreani Bell, Patterson’s co-defendant, while they were all naked. The notice alleged Patterson held a Bible and told them to recite a blasphemous phrase that included profanity.

State notes large donations to local nonprofits

Included among the list of alleged bad acts committed by Patterson filed by the prosecution include allegations that Patterson, while in the course of “engaging in commercial sex while fantasizing about sex with children,” was also donating to major nonprofit organizations in Wichita Falls that benefit children.

The state alleged that from May 2012 until August 2018, during the same time that Patterson was online and on the phone engaging in child sex crimes, he was a Big Brother to a child and spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wichita County.

Patterson in 78th District Court (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

The notice alleged that during that timeframe, Patterson and his late father, Harry Patterson, donated over $60,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters on behalf of the auto group and that Patterson was a board member for the organization from 2009 until August 2018. Patterson was also recognized as Big Brother of the Year in 2016.

Also included in the notice are allegations that Patterson was making large contributions to organizations supporting children, such as the WFISD Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, and the YMCA.

The prosecution said in the notice that these donations made by Patterson “painted him as a supporter of children and gave him trust and access to children in the community.”

The prosecution does not indicate that any of the organizations named in the notice provided Patterson with any direct or indirect access to the alleged victims of the crimes which Patterson is indicted and will soon stand trial for.

What’s next in Patterson’s case?

Ahead of the start of Patterson’s trial in Fort Worth, a pre-trial hearing is set to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in the 78th District Court in Wichita County. Multiple witnesses have already been subpoenaed by both the prosecution and the defense to testify in this hearing.

Patterson’s trial is set to get underway in downtown Fort Worth on Monday, October 30, 2023, with jury selection. Opening statements from the prosecution and the defense will likely begin on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

