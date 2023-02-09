Redacted arrest affidavits appear at the bottom of this story.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More information on the most recent arrests of two former City View ISD administrators has been released.

Raymond Weathersbee and Stephen Harris were booked into jail Thursday, February 9, 2023, for failing to report sexual misconduct allegations as required by law, the same charge facing five other current and former administrators with the district in connection to the WFPD’s investigation.

According to both affidavits, the former City View ISD Junior/Senior High School Principal Weathersbee and City View ISD Superintendent Harris signed a letter acknowledging the administrative leave of the teacher/coach under investigation for misconduct. This letter was dated January 5, 2015, and stated that the first meeting about the incident happened on December 30, 2014.

The court documents state that Harris was one of the officials who signed the teacher’s leave letter and he told police investigators he remembered the incident. They said Harris told them he did not think he had to contact police until he knew the outcome of his interviews with the student and her parents. Authorities say a school official does not have the legal authority to conduct such an investigation and must report allegations to law enforcement.

Police say Weathersbee said he remembered the incident took place between the 2012-2014 time frame and he was present for the meeting with the victim and that there were messages involved with the incident.

Weathersbee also said that due to the victim denying the allegation and the parents not wanting to proceed, “we just dropped it” and never reported it to police.

Harris resigned as superintendent in 2017 after serving since 2006.

In all, seven current or former City View ISD administrators have been charged in what police referred to as “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

Sgt. Eipper said the charges are in connection to WFPD’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris who is accused of four separate incidents of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2022.

Officials said the investigation by the WFPD revealed that no reports of any sexual misconduct by Morris were ever made to law enforcement by administrators with City View ISD, and as a result, no investigation had previously been conducted.

Both men are held on $20,000 bonds in the Wichita County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage, KFDX, and Texoma’s Fox as we bring you the latest.