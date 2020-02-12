Court of Appeals declines to review Kody Lott’s murder conviction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The request for a review of a previous denial of a new trial by convicted murderer Kody Lott’s attorneys was denied Wednesday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, according to Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie.

In September 2018, Lott was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lauran Landavazo.

Lott was also sentenced to 20 years for the shooting of then middle school student Makayla Smith.

Attorneys tried to appeal on the basis the verdict and sentence were contrary to the law and evidence, which they maintain was insufficient to justify the verdict and sentence.

After the initial appeal was denied in November 2019, Lott’s defense team maintained the verdicts were obtained using inadmissible evidence and then appealed to the State appeals court.

Defense attorneys failed in their effort to get a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.