WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tensions are still high for some after several waste removal business owners expressed concerns in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers this morning.

The main item up for discussion was actually tabled for a later date, so Tuesday’s meeting was a repeat of an earlier one in which business owners voiced their extreme misgivings and anger over the city’s plan to get its own rollout containers and trucks.

One by one.

“You’ve created rules that have forced these companies to what we said today, get back in their lane,” one concerned citizen stated.

Business owners from On-Site Solutions to Wichita Waste Management among several others showed up at the City Council meeting in hopes of putting a stop to the plan through an emergency ordinance that these business owners say could have a big impact on their revenue and even run them out of business if their worse fears come true.

Even if councilors had not tabled the ordinance vote, as first requested by councilor Steve Jackson, it might have been a mute issue because, during the meeting, a court order was delivered to the city attorney restraining any action on the item.

“We contacted an attorney and went through the injunction process to stop that from happening so we could get more time and they could do the correct way of going through the bid process to bid these trucks,” On-Site Solutions owner Hayden Hansen said.

Hansen was referring to the ordinance being made an emergency item, related to public health. One result of such designation is that usual bid restrictions do not apply.

“It seems like we had a council member and a lot of the public that wanted to make sure we had the ordinance out first because although we knew that we were referring to the ordinance and we’ll see that first so we tabled it and kind of proceed from there on April fifth I think we can get that out and people can start discussing that then we’ll bring everything back,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“The meeting went well, information was given from both sides and both parties, I think the council probably learned some things that they did not know before and if they didn’t I hope they did because there’s a lot at risk for what’s going on to the companies,” Hansen said.

Others expressed their worst concerns, that the city will become a monopoly for trash and construction waste removal.

“They say that it’s not going to affect us but it will and our big fear is what it’s going to do later once they get into business what it could do to us in the future,” Hansen said.

Mayor Santellana said that’s not the case.

“Were just trying to bring back kind of the service that we already had, I would say I don’t know a thousand roll-offs out there and we’re looking at about thirty that we’re kind of taken away from us that we are trying to bring back to the city if that makes sense and of course, we’ll hear from both sides again on April fifth and we’ll see how we proceed on it,” Santellana said.

Until then both sides say they will be gathering additional info in hopes of coming to a solution that could satisfy both sides.

This item will be discussed on April 5.