Court-ordered competency exam withdrawn for Wichita County animal hoarder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A court order for a competency exam for a Wichita County animal hoarder charged with cruelty has been withdrawn at the defense attorney’s request, according to court records.

Joy Jackson, 61, has three cases filed in Wichita County:

The felony case was originally filed as a cruelty misdemeanor, then it was dismissed and filed as felony cruelty involving torture.

In that case, a small dog was found inside a closed backpack filled with urine and feces in her vehicle in almost 100-degree weather.

Iowa Park police said a woman reported a possible drunk driver who ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and nearly struck her dog.

Officers found Jackson in the truck which was parked about 8 inches from a fence.

Jackson’s previous defense attorney was granted a motion for a competency exam last month.

The district attorney objected to the order, citing the code of criminal procedure, which requires an informal inquiry by the court before such an order is granted, to determine if there is any evidence supporting possible incompetency.

Wednesday, September 30, her new attorney withdrew the motion for a competency exam.

Arraignment on the felony cruelty charge is set for Friday, October 2 and a plea bargain deadline is set on December 11.

In July, the City of Iowa Park, Iowa Park School District and Wichita County filed a delinquent tax suit against Jackson.

The suit said property taxes for years 2011-2019 are owed to the City of Iowa Park and Iowa Park School District and for years 2016-2019 for Wichita county.