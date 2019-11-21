Cousin of Clay Co. woman accused of fatally stabbing husband discusses homicide

Cindi Baker, 61, was booked into the Clay County Jail Tuesday morning after deputies found James Baker, 52, dead inside a home in the 100 block of Wheat St. in Charlie

CHARLIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The cousin of a Clay County woman, accused of stabbing her husband in the chest and killing him, spoke about her cousin and her relationship with her husband.

Cindi Baker, 61, was booked into the Clay County Jail Tuesday morning after deputies found James Baker, 52, dead inside a home in the 100 block of Wheat St. in Charlie. Baker’s bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday morning and she bonded out of jail Wednesday evening.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday Michelle Moore went outside to drink coffee and let her dogs out and that is when she noticed a truck and law enforcement at her cousin’s home.

“I looked even closer and I saw the crime scene tape and I freaked out,” Moore said. “I took off running and threw my coffee cup and all I remember saying is ‘he killed her he killed her.'”

Moore said Baker suffered years of abuse at the hands of her husband and her first thought was that her husband, James, had killed her.

However, Clay County Sheriff’s officials received a call from Cindi and James’ daughter, Emily, who said her mother stabbed her father.

Emily told deputies James grabbed a knife and said to stab him so she took the knife and did just that. Moore says Emily gave a different story.

“She told me, she said ‘Michelle, he was asleep when mom attacked him and killed him, I saw his body I held his cold hand,'” Baker said.

The probable cause affidavit stated Cindi told Emily she stabbed her father so Emily and another female drove to the home and found James on the floor in a bedroom dead.

Moore added she is confused about the timeline of it all she has a hard time thinking Cindi is violent.

“She’ll do anything to protect her child, just like she protected him, so we’ll see where this ends because now it’s in the hands of professionals, law enforcement, judges, lawyers, prosecutors and all I can do is hope they sift it out,” Baker added.

Now, only time will tell what happened as deputies continue their investigation into the homicide.