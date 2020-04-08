Covercraft expands production of personal protective equipment

PAULS VALLEY OK. (KFDX/KJTL) — Covercraft Industries announced in a press release Wednesday that it is bringing its Wichita Falls production facility back online to expand the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to increased demand and need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company began PPE production in their Oklahoma facility on March 30 and the response has been heavy according to the press release.

“At this time in our country, the need for this equipment is crucial and the inquiries coming in have made it clear that we needed to get our Texas facility working on it,” Clay Callan, President and COO of Covercraft Industries said. “Our Texas employees expressed their desire to join the Oklahoma employees in the effort of producing PPE to create as much product as possible in this time of need.”

As of the writing of this release, there were approximately 50 Oklahoma employees and 40 Texas employees brought back from furlough to produce protective gowns and masks.

Groups or organizations in need of these PPE products should contact Covercraft by calling (405)367-8930 or by email at covercraftppe@covercraft.com.