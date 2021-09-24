COVID-19 active cases on downward trend in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district with 120 active cases among students and 21 active cases among staff members as of Sept. 24, 2021, bringing the total to 141 active cases in the district.

WFISD reported 167 active cases among students and teachers on Sept. 17, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 9 1 Rider High School 15 1 Wichita Falls High School 21 0 Barwise Middle School 17 0 Kirby Middle School 9 2 McNiel Middle School 7 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 1 1 Brook Village Elementary 3 1 Burgess Elementary 1 1 Crockett Elementary 8 0 Cunningham Elementary 4 1 Fain Elementary 3 0 Fowler Elementary 3 0 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 0 0 Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 2 0 Milam Elementary 3 1 Scotland Park Elementary 4 1 Sheppard Elementary 2 1 Southern Hills Elementary 3 0 West Foundation Elementary 1 4 Zundy Elementary 2 1 Farris Early Childhood 2 2 Northwest Head Start 0 0 Career Education Center N/A 0 Denver N/A 0 Other N/A 2 TOTAL 120 21

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

