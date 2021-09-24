COVID-19 active cases on downward trend in WFISD

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district with 120 active cases among students and 21 active cases among staff members as of Sept. 24, 2021, bringing the total to 141 active cases in the district.

WFISD reported 167 active cases among students and teachers on Sept. 17, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School91
Rider High School151
Wichita Falls High School210
Barwise Middle School170
Kirby Middle School92
McNiel Middle School73
Booker T. Washington Elementary11
Brook Village Elementary31
Burgess Elementary11
Crockett Elementary80
Cunningham Elementary41
Fain Elementary30
Fowler Elementary30
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary20
Milam Elementary31
Scotland Park Elementary41
Sheppard Elementary21
Southern Hills Elementary30
West Foundation Elementary14
Zundy Elementary21
Farris Early Childhood22
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A2
TOTAL12021

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

RELATED: Capacity leads to difficult decisions at United Regional

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is coronavirus-homepage-bannerREV2.jpg

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Vaccine-ClickHere.jpg

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News