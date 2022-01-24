COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 24, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 275 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 167 active cases among students and 108 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School18
Rider High School3812
Wichita Falls High School262
Barwise Middle School256
Kirby Middle School01
McNiel Middle School276
Booker T. Washington Elementary01
Brook Village Elementary32
Burgess Elementary45
Crockett Elementary61
Cunningham Elementary06
Fain Elementary41
Fowler Elementary06
Franklin Elementary01
Haynes Elementary04
Jefferson Elementary07
Lamar Elementary02
Milam Elementary31
Scotland Park Elementary84
Sheppard Elementary103
Southern Hills Elementary07
West Foundation Elementary54
Zundy Elementary05
Farris Early Childhood43
Northwest Head Start11
Career Education CenterN/A5
DenverN/A2
Other22
TOTAL167108

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

65,346

Fully Vaccinated

57,635

Booster Shot

21,344

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

