COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday, January 24, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 275 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 167 active cases among students and 108 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 1 8 Rider High School 38 12 Wichita Falls High School 26 2 Barwise Middle School 25 6 Kirby Middle School 0 1 McNiel Middle School 27 6 Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 1 Brook Village Elementary 3 2 Burgess Elementary 4 5 Crockett Elementary 6 1 Cunningham Elementary 0 6 Fain Elementary 4 1 Fowler Elementary 0 6 Franklin Elementary 0 1 Haynes Elementary 0 4 Jefferson Elementary 0 7 Lamar Elementary 0 2 Milam Elementary 3 1 Scotland Park Elementary 8 4 Sheppard Elementary 10 3 Southern Hills Elementary 0 7 West Foundation Elementary 5 4 Zundy Elementary 0 5 Farris Early Childhood 4 3 Northwest Head Start 1 1 Career Education Center N/A 5 Denver N/A 2 Other 2 2 TOTAL 167 108

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,346 Fully Vaccinated 57,635 Booster Shot 21,344

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

