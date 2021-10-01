COVID-19 cases fall below 100 in WFISD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting 75 active COVID-19 cases among students and 15 active COVID-19 cases among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 90 in the school district as of October 1, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School51
Rider High School71
Wichita Falls High School121
Barwise Middle School110
Kirby Middle School10
McNiel Middle School42
Booker T. Washington Elementary31
Brook Village Elementary20
Burgess Elementary11
Crockett Elementary20
Cunningham Elementary30
Fain Elementary30
Fowler Elementary30
Franklin Elementary40
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary10
Milam Elementary20
Scotland Park Elementary30
Sheppard Elementary20
Southern Hills Elementary10
West Foundation Elementary14
Zundy Elementary41
Farris Early Childhood02
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A1
TOTAL7515

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

RELATED: Healthcare workers, community silently protest United Regional’s vaccination mandate

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is coronavirus-homepage-bannerREV2.jpg

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Vaccine-ClickHere.jpg

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News