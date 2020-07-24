COVID-19 causes backlog in court cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to COVID-19, courts aren’t operating at full capacity meaning jury trials have been pushed back causing a long backlog in court cases across the area.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said jury trials could resume as early as September.

However, that date could keep getting later and affect counties with hundreds of coronavirus cases and those with barely any.

As COVID-19 cases increase so does the backlog in the courts.

“I love to be in the courtroom, I haven’t been able to be in the courtroom doing jury trials during this whole time,” Gillespie said.

“I’ve been trying not to flood the court with a bunch of indictments because she can’t set anybody for court and she’s still trying to get people set from March,” 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus said.

Gillespie estimates catch-up will take about nine months to a year.

“The criminal jury process is a slow process,” Gillespie said. “I’ve witnessed that my entire career. It’s very, very frustrating; you have victims and victim’s families that have had terrible things that have happened to them, and they really want their day in court, and that’s hard enough with that time and then when you add this time on top of it,” Gillespie said.

Polhemus represents Archer, Clay and Montague counties.

Those counties have far less coronavirus cases than Wichita County.

“We don’t have the numbers but we still can’t have jury trials, but if we did then we might see a spike so we’re trying to be safe and keep that in mind cause a lot of people from this area travel to Wichita,” Polhemus said.

Jury trials may return when September arrives bu it’s up to the Texas Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration.

Social distancing is another battle the district attorneys are trying to navigate.

“To conduct jury selection you would need to rent like the MPEC at great expense to the county,” Gillespie said. “There are a lot of cases that also plead on the eve of trial so you have defendants that come to their senses when they realize a jury is in the hall so all of that has been delayed.”

“We don’t really have the facility for it in these older courtrooms so we’re going to have to be creative,” Polhemus said.

Even with the pandemic, Gillespie and Polhemus are are moving cases as quick as possible.

46th District Attorney Staley Heatly said their docket is in decent shape.

They’ve held a couple of grand juries and are currently having in-person court proceedings with masks.