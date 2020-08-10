COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of annual Veterans Day parade

Another annual Wichita Falls event has been canceled because of COVID-19 risks.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—



The Veterans Day parade in November will not take place.



President of the North Texas Veterans Council Dick Crislip informed groups and officials Sunday of the decision through an email.



Crislip said the North Texas Veterans Council made the decision after conferring with Sheppard Air Force Base and local officials.



He suggests residents might be able to attend other smaller memorials and celebrations to honor our veterans.