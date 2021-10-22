Number of new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations fall this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, aged in their 70’s and 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 449.

The week ends with 8 COVID-19 related deaths: Case 21,174 (60s), Case 21,378 (60s), Case 21,212 (30s), Case 21,335 (50s), Case 20,384 (20s), Case 21,284 (60s), Case 20,831 (80s), and Case 21,557 (70s).

No COVID-19 related deaths reported for the week ending on October 22 were vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 4 10 16 32 114 113 160

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,843.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 484 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 20,865 recovered cases in the county to date.

To date, Wichita County has had 197 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 909 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 28).

Of the 45 individuals hospitalized today, 12 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 82%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

45 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 23 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 1 1 10 1 5 2 22 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 3 8 7 2 1 23

United Regional issues order on vaccine mandate

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 529 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 484 recovering at home and 45 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 431 active cases

— 431 active cases Burkburnett — 43 active cases

— 43 active cases Iowa Park — 36 active cases

— 36 active cases Electra — 19 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

There were 8 COVID-19 related deaths and 151 new cases reported in Wichita County for the week ending on October 22, with a positivity rate of 10%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 10/18 45 2 54 10/19 26 0 50 (-4) 10/20 27 1 51 (+1) 10/21 29 3 46 (-5) 10/22 24 2 45 (-1) Total 151 8 -9

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 59,844 Fully Vaccinated 53,420 Booster Shot 5,592

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: