Number of new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations fall this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, aged in their 70’s and 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 449.

The week ends with 8 COVID-19 related deaths: Case 21,174 (60s), Case 21,378 (60s), Case 21,212 (30s), Case 21,335 (50s), Case 20,384 (20s), Case 21,284 (60s), Case 20,831 (80s), and Case 21,557 (70s).

No COVID-19 related deaths reported for the week ending on October 22 were vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
0004101632114113160

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,843.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 484 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 20,865 recovered cases in the county to date.

To date, Wichita County has had 197 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 909 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 28). 

Of the 45 individuals hospitalized today, 12 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 82%. 

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

45 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 23 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable0002111015222
Critical000023872123

United Regional issues order on vaccine mandate

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 529 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 484 recovering at home and 45 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

  • Wichita Falls — 431 active cases
  • Burkburnett — 43 active cases
  • Iowa Park — 36 active cases
  • Electra — 19 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

There were 8 COVID-19 related deaths and 151 new cases reported in Wichita County for the week ending on October 22, with a positivity rate of 10%.

DateNew CasesDeathsHospitalized
10/1845254
10/1926050 (-4)
10/2027151 (+1)
10/2129346 (-5)
10/2224245 (-1)
Total1518-9

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

59,844

Fully Vaccinated

53,420

Booster Shot

5,592

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

