Number of new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations fall this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths, aged in their 70’s and 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 449.
The week ends with 8 COVID-19 related deaths: Case 21,174 (60s), Case 21,378 (60s), Case 21,212 (30s), Case 21,335 (50s), Case 20,384 (20s), Case 21,284 (60s), Case 20,831 (80s), and Case 21,557 (70s).
No COVID-19 related deaths reported for the week ending on October 22 were vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|16
|32
|114
|113
|160
New Cases in Wichita County
The Health District also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,843.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 484 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 20,865 recovered cases in the county to date.
To date, Wichita County has had 197 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 909 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 28).
Of the 45 individuals hospitalized today, 12 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).
The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 82%.
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
45 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 23 patients reported to be in critical condition.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|1
|5
|2
|22
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|7
|2
|1
|23
United Regional issues order on vaccine mandate
Active Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District is reporting 529 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 484 recovering at home and 45 hospitalized.
Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:
- Wichita Falls — 431 active cases
- Burkburnett — 43 active cases
- Iowa Park — 36 active cases
- Electra — 19 active cases
Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County
There were 8 COVID-19 related deaths and 151 new cases reported in Wichita County for the week ending on October 22, with a positivity rate of 10%.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|10/18
|45
|2
|54
|10/19
|26
|0
|50 (-4)
|10/20
|27
|1
|51 (+1)
|10/21
|29
|3
|46 (-5)
|10/22
|24
|2
|45 (-1)
|Total
|151
|8
|-9
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
At Least One Dose
59,844
Fully Vaccinated
53,420
Booster Shot
5,592
