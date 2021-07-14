COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District has received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services that two test samples have returned positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The Health District submitted eight samples to DSHS and has received six results thus far.

Of the returned samples, three samples are the Alpha variant, two samples are the Delta variant and one was not suitable for testing. Two more tests are pending.

The World Health Organization estimates the Delta variant is 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was itself around 50% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus. Wichita County’s vaccination rate for individuals 12 and older is almost 39%.

What has been seen in other communities with vaccination rates below 40%, is a rapid rise in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in areas where they are also seeing an increase in individuals with the Delta variant.

The Health District urges those who are not vaccinated to please get vaccinated.

The Health District hosts vaccine clinics every Thursday on-site at their location. The vaccination is completely free and individuals can sign up online.