Covid-19 impacts the bottom line of local mom and pops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With more and more restrictions and guidelines coming every day, including social distancing, companies large and small are shutting down or scaling back.

Here at home, several restaurants are altering hours and the way they operate. Some continue to operate as normal, although almost all are seeing a drop in customers and difficulties obtaining product.

“What I want to say to the public right now is, just be patient with us, we’re doing the best that we possibly can,” Owner of The Gypsy Kit, Tagan Couch said.

A message backed by several local business owners throughout Wichita Falls as Covid-19 continues to cause concern and panic buying. Couch has been exhausting all options in order to adapt to product shortages and fewer customers.

“You know kind of starting off I think a lot of us thought that it was going to hit us for a few days and then we were going to figure out a way to deal with it and unfortunately we are two weeks later and it’s getting progressively worse,” Couch said.

If you’ve been to the grocery store in the past couple of days, you’ve noticed there’s not much left on some shelves for your home let alone a restaurant.

“With everyone going out and purchasing mass amounts of any kind of groceries, right now we’re having a hard time getting things locally,” Couch said.

Something that Co-Owner of Stone Oven Pizza, Katie Bindel knows all too well, and is why she designed a Facebook page dedicated to helping local restaurant owners.

“Whatever we can do to keep each other alive through this and that’s why I started it you know, advice or ideas or cross-promotion or anything that we can do to keep other local businesses going,” Bindel said.

“We didn’t have enough butter for a certain thing but another restaurant does have it, so we’re trying to work together with each other to try to help each other out as much as possible,” Couch said.

But that’s not all that Bindel is doing to help, she understands that not everyone will be able to provide for their families during this crisis, which is why she’s decided to set up a pay it forward program through Stone Oven.

“If you have the means to support somebody that doesn’t have the means to eat this week or next week or in the upcoming weeks you can call or you can email and you can pay it forward by placing an order for a meal for another family,” Bindel said.

Both Couch and Bindel said they are hopeful the community will unite and come together to lend a helping hand to local business owners as well as residents and families throughout the town during this trying time.

Gypsy Kit does have a limited menu at this time because of shortages of some product and ingredients, folks over at Stone Oven said if you want to pay it forward all you have to do is call 940-999-8778 or shoot an email to katie@stoneovenpizza.Com to place an order for a family in need.

You can also go to their website, stoneovenpizza.com and click the “pay it forward tab”.