COVID-19 exposure prompts Young Co. Tax Assessor office to close

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/.KJTL) — COVID-19 continues to impact Texoma nearly a year and a half after the onset of the global pandemic, most recently forcing a government office in Young County to close for the rest of the week.

The Graham Leader reported Tuesday, August 17 the Young County Tax Assessor-Collector Office in the Young County Courthouse in Graham will be closed, effective until Friday, August 20.

According to Young County Judge John Bullock, the closure is due to the office being exposed to COVID-19.

Judge Bullock said anyone who may have been in that office Friday, August 13 or Monday, August 16 for more than 15 minutes may consider being tested, especially if COVID-19 symptoms are present.

The office will reopen on Monday, August 23.