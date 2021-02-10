COVID-19 first dose vaccine appointments rescheduled due to inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Wednesday all appointments scheduled for Wednesday, February 10 for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

In a press release, officials with the Health District said all appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible.

The Health District will be calling all individuals to notify them of the change and with information for their new appointment date and time.

Officials encourage residents to monitor their website and social media pages for further updates.

