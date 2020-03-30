COVID-19 forces couple to postpone wedding

Imagine spending months or even years planning what could be the biggest day of your life, only having to cancel or postpone because of the coronavirus.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Imagine spending months or even years planning what could be the biggest day of your life, only having to cancel or postpone because of the coronavirus.

Folks across the country are forced to cancel events and some engaged couples, like Lewanda Gardner and her fiancee Marcellis Chatman who’ve been engaged for two years now, are still unsure of when they’ll tie the knot.

“We’ve picked different dates, we decided last year on April 18 for sure because we kept moving it back and we’re like this is gonna be it, we’re not changing it anymore, obviously change of plans,” Gardner said.

But with President Donald Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30, they have moved the date again to May 16.

While they know it’s for the best, it’s still frustrating.

“All this going on, my mojo went down dramatically, it’s at that point where I don’t even wanna do it anymore just the fact that honestly, I don’t know when this is really going to end,” Chatman said.

And planning a wedding is no easy task.



Chatman and Gardner said they have invested a lot of time and money so far but with business closures, there are still a lot of uncertainties for their big day like the groomsmen fitting.

‘We went down to Men’s Warehouse, they’re closed, we were supposed to get fitted the day they closed,” Chatman said. “And I also spent, I don’t know about $500 on a custom suit that’s still not here, can’t talk to them.”

Gardner and Chatman said they are playing it by ear, and thankfully everyone is working with them, including Gardner’s pregnant bridesmaid whose due date is pretty close to the new wedding date.

“You know it’s stressful but I tell him at the end of the day we’re gonna get married, we’re still going to be together, he is the love of my life, I’m not going anywhere,” Gardner said.

Chatman and Gardner encourage other couples in the same dilemma not to stress, go with the flow and remember they will still be with their person.

Gardner and Marcellis said they know they may have to push back their date again and they will continue to do that until they are able to say their I dos.