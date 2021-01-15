COVID-19 forces Justice of the Peace office to close in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to COVID-19 both of the Justice of The Peace offices in Montague County will be closed.

The Justice of The Peace Precinct 1 is scheduled to reopen at 8:00 a.m. Monday February 1, 2021.

The Justice of The Peace Precinct 2 is scheduled to reopen at 8:00 a.m. Monday January 25, 2021.

Those individuals who have appearance dates scheduled between January 14, 2021, and the scheduled reopening dates are advised to contact the Montague County Judge’s Office at (940)-894-2401 and to leave their name and contact information and you will not be penalized for missing your court date.

As a reminder the County Judge cannot access your records nor take any action on your matter.