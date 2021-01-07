COVID-19 hospitalizations rise at United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across the country, including right here in Texoma.

On Monday United Regional Hospital saw 93 COVID-19 patients come through the doors of its emergency room, the highest single-day number since the pandemic began but a surge hospital officials say they remain prepared for.

Having a plan in place to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients is key at United Regional Hospital.

Processes that Director of Emergency Services at United Regional Hospital Kim Stringfellow said played a key role in manging the hospitals most recent surge.

“We do have processes in place because the ER does fluctuate unpredictably on the high side and the low side. We do have processes in place that we shift staffing resources to where the need is,” Stringfellow said.

Vice President of Patient Care Services Anne Dabovich said the hospital has been capable of managing the surges the hospital has experienced so far.

“On Monday we were reaching a maximum capacity level. However, we don’t typically divert ambulance patients from the emergency department. We do make other adjustments. It does compromise our ability to accept patients from regional hospitals,” said Dabovich.

“We can take up to a surge of about 250 patients. Right now we are about 46 percent covid census of our total census. We have about 26 patients in our critical care capacity,” said Dabovich.

Dabovich credits the number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has been able to discharge every day for the space being made available for incoming patients.

“We discharge 20 patients just yesterday. COVID only. include our non-COVID patients. So it is a constant influx and discharges so right now we are able to maintain the capacity and the needs of the community,” said Dabovich.

A community that continues to rely on the support and expertise of it’s healthcare workers each day and every day of this pandemic.