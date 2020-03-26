COVID-19 hotline provides comfort for residents

As local leaders and health officials continue to assess the best plan of action for the coronavirus outbreak, they want to provide as much information and as many resources as possible to residents.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texoma leaders and health officials continue to assess the best plan of action for the coronavirus outbreak, they want to provide as much information and as many resources as possible to residents.

William Carter is among those providing comfort for residents with questions about the coronavirus.

“They are scared they are nervous, they really just want to talk to someone and most of the calls really focus around what should we do to protect ourselves and scenarios,” Carter said.

Carter said among the most frequent questions come from people who could have been in one of the places where a person who tested positive visited before that person was quarantined.

“What if I went to Walmart on the 19th of March the same store that that person went to, am I infected, do I need to be worried,” Carter said.

With each question, they try to provide an answer.

“Typically if you’re in and out of an establishment, if you don’t have prolonged contact for an extended period of time and in close confined with that person, you’re at very low risk,” Carter said. “Of course, call your physician if you start exhibiting symptoms.”

Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said the hotline seems to be serving a real need in the community.

“It really has been a great resource for the community, people seem to be appreciative of the information they are getting the resolution to their issues,” Kreidler said.

The hotline is not a substitute for contacting your primary care physician if you have one if you need medical care or diagnosis.

Kreidler and Carter reassure residents that the goal of the hotline is to provide the facts without coloring or hiding the dangers.

If you have any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, the number is 940-761-7909.

They are available at any time between 8 a.m.—5 p.m., during the week and noon—2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

This is an important resource especially for those with no primary care physician.