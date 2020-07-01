COVID-19 impact: 1 in 10 Texas students didn’t complete assignments, lost engagement

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday students will return to the classroom in the fall.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When schools had to shut down and shift to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in 10 students in Texas didn’t complete assignments or didn’t respond to their teacher’s outreach efforts, according to the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA’s new report found that 88.72% of students were fully engaged during the pandemic.

Among those whose engagement or contact was lost, low-income, Black and Hispanic students were more affected, compared to white and Asian students.

Local schools officials previously discussed challenges associated with reaching students during the pandemic.