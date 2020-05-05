COVID-19 impacts on flower shops as Mother’s Day approaches

Motherhood has always been synonymous with springtime and plants, as they are both said to represent life and fertility.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motherhood has always been synonymous with springtime and plants, as they are both said to represent life and fertility.

That’s just one of the reasons people send their moms flowers to commemorate Mother’s Day but this year could be different.

Mother’s Day will be very different for many this year due to social distancing but some things will remain the same, like gift-giving.

There are numerous ways you can tell someone you love them but the centuries-old tradition of gifting moms with flowers never gets old.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that aren’t gonna be able to see their moms so I think they are going to send flowers,” Owner of the Basketcase and Flower Shop Kathy Bullard said.

It’s because of the chaos caused by the coronavirus why Bullard urges residents to get their orders in time.

“Try to get your order in early enough that the selection of flowers is the best,” Bullard said.

Bullard, as well as Market Street’s Floral Manager Susan Powell, said their industry has suffered losses during this pandemic.

“Since COVID-19 has hit the floral industry has been hit really hard, there are limitations to what we can get,” Powell said.

“This COVID virus has actually caused our local wholesaler to close permanently, therefore, we had to look for other resources for our flowers,” Bullard said.

But for those who are not quite sure how to mix it up this year,

“The best thing to do is trust your designer, trust them to do the best job because their name and their reputation is on the line as well to do something special for your loved one,” Bullard said.

And despite the setbacks, Market Street’s Assistance Floral Manager Alicia McHugh said there is still a large variety to choose from for your mom this year, and not just flowers.

“We do snack baskets, gift baskets, and we do balloons, we do different balloon bouquets,” McHugh said.

And The Basketcase offers pamper baskets as well.

All ladies said this is an extra special Mother’s Day and they are ready to help you put a smile on your mom’s face.

Thursday is the last day to place orders at Basketcase and Flower Shop and they will not be making deliveries on Sunday.

Market Street is open every day.