COVID-19: Looking back on impact of global pandemic one year later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Few could have imagined what America would look like one year after the world health organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic.

One year later, Americans are clinging to light with three vaccines on the market and another round of COVID-19 relief on the way, all signs are pointing toward a return to normalcy.

Medical professionals like MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said it was clear from the outset that COVID-19 was different.

“Public health department, physicians. The hospital. All saw the potential trouble this virus could cause and they started the reaction long before it was hitting the headlines,” Dr. Williamson said.

“You look at who gets the infection and who suffers the most from it. The lack of one to one crossover makes it somewhat distant for some people and yet it’s an existential crisis,” Dr. Williamson said.

One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, nearly 530,000 Americans have died from the virus. More than the American casualties in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the War in Afghanistan combined.

“It’s a very virulent virus. Very dangerous. We have to do everything as a society to get rid of it,” Dr. Williamson said.

Exactly what United Regional Hospital staff like Maria Avalos are committed to doing.

“It’s giving our patients hope and for our staff it has lifted our spirits, and lifted our morale, and helping us do something positive for our community,” Avalos said.

Being that shot to the arm so many have been waiting for.

“We are going to launch an online registration and scheduling system so the community will be able to see when we have appointments available and get a vaccine,” said Avalos.

Doing whatever it takes to get things back to way they were.