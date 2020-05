WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City leaders learned that COVID-19 could damage the 2020 city budget by more than $5-million.

Due to the city losing revenue they are cutting back on capital projects like the Seal Coat project and Asphalt Rehabilitation project.

With those cutbacks and more it is estimated the city has saved around $2.7- million for the general fund.

City officials are pleased with the the amount of money saved as the future looks unsure.