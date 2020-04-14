1  of  16
COVID-19 mental health support hotlines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, we want to remind you that if you or someone you know needs help with mental health during this time, there are many options.

For twenty-four hour support, you can reach out to the Helen Farabee Center hotline.
And the COVID-19 mental health support line.

The Salvation Army also has their emotional and spiritual care hotline.

That hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

  • Helen Farabee Center hotline: (800) 621-8504 (24/7)
  • COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: (833) 986-1919 (24/7)
  • Salvation Army Hotline: (844) 458-4573 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)


