COVID-19 mobile test collection coming to MSU June 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host a COVID-19 mobile test collection Tuesday, June 30.
The test collection will occur at D. L. Ligon Coliseum on the MSU campus between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Tests will be done at no cost to the MSU community.
The tests will be conducted by appointment only, and advanced registration will be required.
Individuals will be screened for one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Additional details and registration information will be available Sunday, June 28.
