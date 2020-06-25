COVID-19 mobile test collection coming to MSU June 30

The discussion continues among the MSU Texas Board of Regent as they take steps forward to a possible merger with the Texas Tech University System.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host a COVID-19 mobile test collection Tuesday, June 30.

The test collection will occur at D. L. Ligon Coliseum on the MSU campus between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tests will be done at no cost to the MSU community.

The tests will be conducted by appointment only, and advanced registration will be required.

Individuals will be screened for one or more of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

Additional details and registration information will be available Sunday, June 28.

