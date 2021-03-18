COVID-19 One Year Later: Economic impact in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After gaining momentum over the past few years, the thriving economy of downtown Wichita Falls came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But is there a way to bounce back from the financial impact left behind?

Business owners and local officials said what it’s going to take to recover and move forward in hopes of continuing the growth of downtown Wichita Falls for years to come.

Imagine doing everything you can to attract business to an area, then seeing major success, only to have to put a complete stop to everything due to a worldwide pandemic.

“None of us saw this coming, I’ve never dealt with anything like this in my life,” Ronny Berry, general manager of Iron Horse Pub said.

“Originally we had no clue what they were going to make us do. We didn’t know if we were going to have to shut down completely,” Tagan Couch, owner of Gypsy Kit said.

In March of 2020, city leaders implemented a shelter in place ordinance that heavily impacted several local businesses throughout the area.

“We just had to figure out how do we stay in touch with the business community? How do we make sure we’re providing up to date information and most importantly, how are we helping business get through this?” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Henry Florsheim said.

Florsheim said huge events that our city heavily relies on for revenue were hurt as well. Something that Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader said was a hard pill to swallow.

“We canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, and we were still thinking okay, we didn’t wrap our heads around it, I don’t think anyone did in Wichita Falls yet and were like okay we’ll continue with Cajun Fest and then when that canceled and the artwalks canceled, we knew it was pretty serious,” Schmader said.

Serious enough that Couch and others who run small businesses had to get creative with new innovative ideas

“We most definitely added on extra phone lines because now everything went from in-person to calling and texting in and ordering online,” Couch said.

Fast forward to a year later, more and more people are being vaccinated, some COVID restrictions have been lifted, and the State of Texas is slowly opening back up.

Does that mean there’s a light at the end of the tunnel?

“I’ve got hope now just because people are getting a taste of it,” Florsheim said. “The weather is starting to warm up, hopefully, we don’t have any more snow and we can just kind of get, not back to who we were but ahead to whatever it is that we’re going to be.”

“Everyone always says, this too shall pass. We’re going to get through this and we’re going to be smarter and better from it,” Berry said.

Now that more events are getting the green light this year like the After Hours Artwalk, both Schmader and Couch said they have no doubt that downtown will bounce back.

“It was really nice to see people out, bands playing in the street, things we haven’t seen in exactly a year. So, I do look forward to everything getting back to normal, or our new normal and we’re just really excited for all of the things that are coming back to downtown here shortly,” Couch said.

“It just brought me back to pre-COVID and its just such an electric feeling and it reassured me over and over again that the community wants downtown, the community wants us to grow, they want this entertainment district and they will show up to support it when the time is right,” Schmader said.

Showing that in trying times, downtown will stay strong.

Just a reminder that the After Hours Artwalk is happening this year. It will be the first Thursday of each month.

Another big announcement made by downtown development recently is that Cajun Fest will be happening this year, gates open on April 24th at 11 am.

Tickets are seven dollars in advance and ten dollars at the gate but if you attend April’s art walk and visit the Farmers Market, there you can purchase Cajun Fest tickets for only five dollars.