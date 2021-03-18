COVID-19 One Year Later: Local and national leaders reflect on pandemic that changed everything

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking back, District 4 Representative Pat Fallon said he would have done things a little differently.

If I could wave a magic wand, I would’ve liked to have seen the Governor call the legislature back into session for an extension of his emergency powers because they are the representatives of the people,” Fallon said.

Arguing that Governor Greg Abbott should have involved the state legislature before issuing the statewide mask mandate last July.

Fallon realizes he was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“The Governor was faced with a buffet of horrible choices. He did the best he could. I would have done things differently. But I’m not the Governor so that really doesn’t matter,” Fallon said.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom still wishes the governor would have handled the mask mandate differently.

“I could take a shot and say it was too late but the various mayors and the counties and I only agreed to do that a week before that. Then he came out with his order. I still wish he would have let local government take care of local situations,” Gossom said.

One year after the first COVID-19 case in Wichita County, Fallon said there is light at the end of tunnel though with vaccines.

“It’s been proven over the last several months to be extraordinarily safe, not only in this country but across the world,” Fallon said.

With multiple vaccines on market, Fallon said getting a shot is the smart thing to do and is encouraging eveyrone eligible to receive a shot to get one.

“Life is about choices and risk and particularly if you’re older like me, if you’re 50 and older, I think the risk, science show us, there is a much greater risk at contracting COVID and having serious consequences than to getting the vaccine and have the same thing happen,” Fallon said.

Getting the vaccine is something Judge Gossom hopes all Texomans can unite around, especially at a time when so many are divided.

“If you keep trying to tear something down, it’s hard to build something up. So let’s build something up and see what we can do,” Gossom said.