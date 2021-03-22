COVID-19: One Year Later Special Reports

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — On March 18, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 in Wichita County was confirmed by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

On the one year anniversary of COVID-19 becoming a reality in Wichita Falls, the KFDX/KJTL team took a look back at how the novel coronavirus impacted our city, our schools, our economy, and beyond.

Take a look at the stories below:

Almost two months after the first COVID-19 case hit the United States, a case was confirmed in Wichita County. One year later, P.J. Green spoke with city officials and local health leaders as they reflected on the city’s response to the pandemic and how they plan on moving forward in the years to follow.

School districts have expereinced the unique situation of trying to stay as normal as possible when it comes to instruction during an unforeseen pandemic. As students across Texoma enjoy spring break this year, Zach Verdea looks back on spring break 2020, and what school has looked like since.

After gaining momentum over the past few years, the thriving economy of downtown Wichita Falls came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But is there a way to bounce back from the financial impact left behind?

Curtis Jackson sat down with business owners and local officials to discuss what it’s going to take to recover and move forward in hopes of continuing the growth of downtown Wichita Falls for years to come.

There are a giving few who dedicate their time to improving the lives of others.

These are the people behind nonprofit organizations, so what happens when a pandemic hits and they too have to change the way they operate?

Shatanya Clarke spoke with one of those local organizations as they had to learn just like everyone else to adapt to the changes of what many still refer to as unprecedented times.

Bret Vetter spoke with politicians on the local, state and federal level to see just how wide-ranging this pandemic’s impact was, what was handled well, what could’ve been handled better, and where we go from here as a city, as a state, and as a nation.