COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates substitute shortage in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shortage of substitute teachers is not unique to Texoma, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it may be more cause for concern.

Officials with some area school districts said they are seeing even less people showing interest in the vital role.

Tony Bushong, City View Independent School District’s Superintendent, said though a shortage of substitutes is usually the case, the district seems to be in good shape to kick off the 2020-2021 school year.

“Substitutes have always been an issue for us but going into this year was a bigger concern,” Bushong said. “School districts our size, though 20 would be good, we have about 10 that when we call them they will say yes. Very rarely do they turn us down.”

For larger districts like Burkburnett ISD, things aren’t looking as hopeful.

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin said their list of substitute teachers is typically anywhere from 90 to 100 names.

“We’ve only had responses of about 50 people out of that number,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin said the district is doing what they can to minimize fears as the number of available substitute teachers continues to fizzle.

“I completely understand the concerns and fears the substitute teacher have under current conditions,” Chaplin said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to mitigate just as we are with our students and our regular teachers.”

Both Bushong and Chaplin said they are confident the numbers could rise once prospective substitute teachers see the districts back to school plans.

If you’re interested in becoming a substitute teacher, you can find links to apply below: