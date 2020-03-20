COVID-19 patient’s workplace identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Work Services Corporation (WSC) received notice from the Wichita County Public Health District on Thursday evening that a WSC employee received a positive test for COVID-19 according to a press release sent out Friday morning.

The employee had returned from travel to Seattle, Washington, on March 7, 2020, and spent several days at home before returning to work with no symptoms.

The individual works in a cubicle in the headquarters building at 1343 Hatton Rd and has limited contact with employees other than those who work in the same room.

The employee adhered to company procedures by performing frequent hand washing, sanitization of work surfaces and equipment, and social distancing. On Tuesday, March 17th, the employee experienced shortness of breath and immediately left the premises.

Six people were identified as having moderate risk of exposure due to their proximity. All have been notified and are coordinating with the health district to immediately begin voluntary self-quarantine until March 31.

In close coordination with the health district, WSC has closed its headquarters facility and has coordinated for health-grade sanitization from a certified vendor.

Employees who work in that facility are being notified and asked to remain home on Friday and to closely monitor for symptoms of fever and shortness of breath.

WSC will continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and decide over the weekend what additional measures will be implemented.

All WSC employees are urged to strictly adhere to CDC guidance, follow company protocols, and take prompt action at the first sign of symptoms.

Employee questions should be directed to supervisors or the Vice President of Human Resources at (940) 386-1980.