COVID-19 precautions emphasized ahead Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL — It’s about to be the weekend, which means many people may have plans lined up to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, and as Texomans head out, health officials want to remind folks to maintain safe practices.

Wichita Falls-Wichita County’s Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said quite similarly to Memorial Day and Fourth of July, while they are hoping for the best they are preparing for a surge in cases over the next two weeks.

Family time is generally a good time, that’s why MSU Social Work student Deanna Duensing said this holiday weekend will be spent with those closest to her.

“I am just planning on going home and having a small family cookout, no more than 10 people, just keeping it safe and making sure we can still have a good time,” Duensing said. “We’ve been wearing masks, hand sanitizing very often and cleaning, so that’s just going to carry through the weekend.”

MSU Texas student Ian Robinson couldn’t agree more.

While he is not going home, his fraternity Sigma Nu will be having a mixer with active members and a pledge class, but Robinson said social distancing and other measures will be at the forefront of this event.

“We’re gonna be trying to keep away from people while we are with them also wearing our masks, but also washing your hands after you go to the bathroom, washing your hands after we touch something,” Robinson said.

That’s what Kreidler wants to hear, but she also encourages folks to shoot for smaller gatherings if they plan to get together.

“Before they go a gathering think about what their risks are, about who’s going to be at that gathering and really weigh what the risk is for them and their families,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said while the COVID-19 numbers in our community are not as bad as many others, residents like Duensing and Robinson should be mindful and do what they can in the fight against the virus.

Kreidler also wants to remind residents if they are waiting on COVID-19 test results, they should not be leaving home to avoid potentially putting others at risk.