COVID-19 Related Deaths Ravage Wichita County’s Senior Population

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A vast majority of Wichita County’s recent COVID-19 related deaths are being seen in seniors, 80-years-old and above. On Thursday, the Wichita Falls/Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths. One patient was between the ages of 60 – 69, the other two were 80 or over.

Public Health Director Lou Kreidler says from October 19th to November 2nd, they’ve reported 29 new deaths; a sad reminder of how vulnerable our older populations are during this pandemic.

“It is concerning, we’ve known all along that COVID is much more dangerous and is much more likely to be fatal for those individuals who are elderly, who have morbidities and I think we’re seeing that now with the numbers of deaths that we’re having,” says Kreidler.

As of October 22nd, the nursing home with the most active cases is Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls with 32 active resident cases and 25 active employee cases.

Here are the numbers for other nursing homes in Wichita County:

Courtyard Gardens

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 1

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 1

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 1

Earle W. Crawford — House of Hope

Employees Active Cases: 5

Employees total cases: 6

Resident Active Cases: 4

Total Residents Recovered: 2

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 36

Electra Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 2

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 1

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 1

Evergreen Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 13

Employees total cases: 17

Resident Active Cases: 13

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 3

Residents Total Cases: 17

Iowa Park Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 0

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 0

KPC Promised Skilled Nursing Facilities of Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 0

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 0

Midwestern Healthcare Center

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 8

Resident Active Cases: 3

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 3

Presbyterian Manor, Inc

Employees Active Cases: 4

Employees total cases: 5

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 1

Rolling Meadows

Employees Active Cases: 0

Employees total cases: 1

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 0

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 0

Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center – Wichita Falls

Employees Active Cases: 3

Employees total cases: 8

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 2

Resident Deaths: 0

Residents Total Cases: 5

Sheridan Medical Lodge

Employees Active Cases: 1

Employees total cases: 15

Resident Active Cases: 0

Total Residents Recovered: 2

Resident Deaths: 2

Residents Total Cases: 28

Texhoma Christian Care Center Inc

Employees Active Cases: 17

Employees total cases: 26

Resident Active Cases: 15

Total Residents Recovered: 10

Resident Deaths: 2

Residents Total Cases: 27

University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP

Employees Active Cases: 5

Employees total cases: 7

Resident Active Cases: 38

Total Residents Recovered: 23

Resident Deaths: 1

Residents Total Cases: 67

Nursing homes in Texas have partially reopened, allowing caregivers and some family inside.

Kreidler says per the governor’s latest mandate, if cases exceed a certain percentage, nursing homes are required to test staff, residents, and caregivers twice a week. Right now the positivity rate of COVID cases in Wichita County is over 22%.