WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After halting COVID-19 testing because of a supply shortage, the Wichita Falls ISD is resuming testing after the delivery of more supplies.

COVID-19 testing is available for students and staff at the Carrigan School on Blonde Street.

It’s open Monday through Friday 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients will remain in their vehicles and receive results within ten minutes.