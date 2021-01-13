COVID-19 vaccine clinic to cut lines on health officials’ waiting list

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A vaccine clinic could help cut down the lines on health officials’ waiting list for people needing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be up and running this weekend.

This was made possible when 975 doses became available after the North Texas State Hospital received and finished administering from their first shipment.

While they were unable to reallocate the doses to other providers, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission granted them authority to use what’s left for this appointment-based vaccine clinic.

“We have our waiting list and we’ve begun calling those individuals, if they don’t answer their phone we won’t leave a message and we ask that people if you have a missed call and you believe it’s the health department please not call up here,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said.

Kreidler said they have a system and will go back over their list and call again.

Also, they are still not aware of when the county will receive more vaccines.

If you fall in phase 1A or 1B and did not put your name on the waiting list you can call or follow this link.

