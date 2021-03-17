COVID-19 vaccine tracker: More Wichita County women are getting vaccinated than men

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJLT) — More than 24,000 Wichita County residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, according to city officials, but new data from the COVID-19 vaccine tracker via the Texas Department of State Health Services is giving a closer look at the vaccination process in the county.

As of March 16, Wichita County residents between the ages of 65-79 years old account for most of the people vaccinated in the area. Nearly 18.5 percent of people in Wichita County have received the first dose of the vaccine. According to the vaccine tracker, 11.8 percent of Wichita County residents are fully vaccinated.

New guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose, giving the body time to build antibodies against the virus.

Data from the COVID-19 vaccine tracker also shows many more women have gotten vaccinated in Wichita County than men. More than seven thousand women compared to more than six thousand men are fully vaccinated in the county.

Data from the state also show Wichita County residents who are white makeup for nearly 50 percent of those fully vaccinated.

State data shows 39,334 doses have been administered in Wichita County, as of March 16.

Wichita County went from more than 2,600 doses administered the first week of March to more than 4,800 from March 8 to March 14.

You can find the COVID-19 vaccine tracker and discover data where you live by clicking here.